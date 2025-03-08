Marshall rallies late to beat Georgia State 79-76 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 19 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen had a go-ahead three-point play with one second left to rally No. 5 seed Marshall to a 79-76 victory over eighth-seeded Georgia State on Friday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Thundering Herd (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Arkansas State in Saturday’s quarterfinals with the winner advancing to play top-seeded South Alabama on Sunday.

Mingo also had eight assists and five rebounds for Marshall. Jalen Speer scored 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting with four 3-pointers. Anochili-Killen totaled 16 points — all in the second half — and four blocks.

Jelani Hamilton led the Panthers (14-19) with 28 points and six rebounds. Zarigue Nutter finished with 19 points and three blocks.. Cesare Edwards contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

Speer scored 13 points in the first half and Marshall went into the break trailing 39-34.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press