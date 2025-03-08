Miami (OH) tops Ball State 79-66 in Mid-American Conference regular-season finale

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft scored 19 points and Miami (Ohio) closed out the Mid-American Conference regular season with a 79-66 victory over Ball State on Friday.

Craft went 7 of 12 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the RedHawks (23-8, 14-4 Mid-American Conference), who had already wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Dan Luers had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Evan Ipsaro hit 4 of 7 shots and scored 10.

The Cardinals (14-17, 7-11) were led by Jermahri Hill with 18 points and three steals. Joey Hart had 14 points and TJ Burch added 12 points and five assists.

Miami (Ohio) took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-23 at halftime with Luers racking up 14 points.

The RedHawks will open the conference tournament on Thursday against the No. 7 seed in a quarterfinal matchup at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Akron won the regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed. Ball State finished 10th. The top eight teams advance to the tourney.

