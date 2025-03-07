Moss and Radford win 74-69 in OT against Presbyterian in Big South quarterfinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jarvis Moss scored 16 points and David Early added seven in the overtime as Radford defeated Presbyterian 74-69 on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Highlanders play league champion High Point in the semifinals on Saturday.

Moss shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Highlanders (19-12, 1-0 Big South Conference). TJ Nesmith scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Early shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kobe Stewart finished with 22 points and three steals for the Blue Hose (14-17, 0-1). Presbyterian also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Kaleb Scott. Kory Mincy finished with 13 points and eight assists.

Radford was outscored by 14 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 65-65. Early shot 1 of 2 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line on the way to his seven points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press