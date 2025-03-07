Clear
Delaware wins 80-76 against Stony Brook in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Timko had 19 points in Delaware’s 80-76 victory against Stony Brook on Friday in the first round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Timko also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Hens (13-19). Niels Lane scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Izaiah Pasha had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Blue Hens.

The Seawolves (8-24) were led by CJ Luster II, who recorded 31 points. Collin O’Connor added 18 points.

Delaware went into halftime leading Stony Brook 50-34. Timko scored 14 points in the half. Pasha led Delaware with eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

