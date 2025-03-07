High Point knocks off Gardner-Webb in Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinals 85-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 25 points in High Point’s 85-64 win over Gardner-Webb on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Panthers will face the Presbyterian-Radford winner in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Giffa shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Panthers (27-5). Terry Anderson added 16 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Simon Hildebrandt had 13 points and went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range). It was the 11th straight victory for the Panthers.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 17 points and three steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-20). Gardner-Webb also got 11 points and six rebounds from Ademide Badmus. Anthony Selden also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press