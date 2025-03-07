Cal Poly hands Cal State Fullerton 11th straight loss with 100-61 romp behind Owen Koonce

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Owen Koonce had 21 points and Cal Poly handed Cal State Fullerton its 11th straight loss with a 100-61 victory on Thursday night.

Koonce went 8 of 15 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Mustangs (13-18, 7-12 Big West Conference). Jarred Hyder scored 16 points and added three steals. Isaac Jessup shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Titans (6-25, 1-18) were led in scoring by Antwan Robinson, who finished with 17 points. Kendrick De Luna added 14 points. Zach Visentin totaled 13 points and two blocks.

Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday. Cal Poly visits Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton hosts UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press