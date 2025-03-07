St. Thomas-Minnesota cruises past Denver 80-62 in Summit League Championship quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miles Barnstable had 17 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to an 80-62 victory over Denver on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Championship.

Barnstable added six rebounds for the Tommies (23-9). Kendall Blue went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Carter Bjerke went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

DeAndre Craig finished with 15 points for the Pioneers (11-20, 0-1). Josh Pickett added 14 points and Sebastian Akins scored nine.

St. Thomas-Minnesota took the lead with 14:59 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Blue led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-32 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press