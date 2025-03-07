Flippin’s 18 lead Grambling over Alabama A&M 67-51

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — James Flippin had 18 points in Grambling’s 67-51 victory over Alabama A&M on Thursday.

Flippin went 8 of 10 from the field for the Tigers (10-20, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Louis Hutchinson went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Saliou Seye finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs (10-20, 6-11). Dylan McLean added 10 points for Alabama A&M. Anthony Bryant also recorded nine points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling hosts Alabama State and Alabama A&M goes on the road to play Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press