McGhie’s 20 lead UCSD past Long Beach State 70-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie’s 20 points helped UCSD defeat Long Beach State 70-63 on Thursday.

McGhie added five rebounds for the Tritons (27-4, 17-2 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points, going 7 of 15 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Hayden Gray shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. The Tritons picked up their 12th straight victory.

Devin Askew finished with 29 points for the Beach (7-24, 3-16). Derrick Michael Xzavierro added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Long Beach State. Kam Martin also recorded eight points. The loss is the 14th straight for the Beach.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UCSD visits UC Davis and Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly.

