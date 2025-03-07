Wright scores 42, North Texas defeats Charlotte 75-64

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright finished with 42 points for North Texas in a 75-64 victory over Charlotte on Thursday.

Wright shot 12 of 17 from the field, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Mean Green (23-6, 14-3 American Athletic Conference). Brenen Lorient scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Latrell Jossell went 2 of 7 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with seven points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Mean Green.

The 49ers (10-20, 3-14) were led in scoring by Nik Graves, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Giancarlo Rosado added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Robert Braswell finished with 12 points.

North Texas entered halftime tied with Charlotte 33-33. Wright paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Wright scored 29 points in the second half to help lead North Texas to an 11-point victory.

Both teams next play Sunday. North Texas visits Temple and Charlottesquares off against UTSA at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press