Moncrieffe puts up 16, Seattle U downs Southern Utah 62-39

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 16 points as Seattle U beat Southern Utah 62-39 on Thursday.

Moncrieffe added 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (12-17, 7-8 Western Athletic Conference). Malek Gomma added 10 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor while they also had five rebounds. Paris Dawson had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Kai Burdick finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Thunderbirds (12-18, 4-12). JT Langston Jr. added nine points for Southern Utah. Lorenzo Abellar also put up seven points.

Seattle U visits Utah Tech in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press