Lamar Wilkerson scores 29 to help Sam Houston hold off UTEP 89-87

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 29 points in Sam Houston’s 89-87 win against UTEP on Thursday night.

Wilkerson shot 12 for 22, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (12-18, 5-12 Conference USA). Marcus Boykin added 18 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line while they also had seven rebounds and five assists. Cameron Huefner shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Devon Barnes finished with 16 points and two steals for the Miners (17-13, 7-10). Corey Camper Jr. added 15 points and three steals for UTEP. Ahamad Bynum also put up 13 points. The Miners prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Sam Houston used a 12-2 second-half run to come back from a four-point deficit and take the lead at 70-64 with 6:29 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Wilkerson scored 14 second-half points.

Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday. Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State and UTEP travels to play Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press