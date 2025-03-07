Harcum scores 31 as Murray State beats Evansville 74-53 in MVC opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Terence Harcum’s 31 points led Murray State over Evansville 74-53 on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Racers advance to face No. 2 seed Bradley in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Harcum shot 10 of 11 from the field, including 7 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Racers (16-16). Kylen Milton scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Nick Ellington shot 4 of 8 from the field and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

Tayshawn Comer led the Purple Aces (11-21) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. Connor Turnbull added 16 points and three blocks for Evansville. Joshua Hughes had five points and nine rebounds.

Murray State took the lead with 16:00 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-29 at halftime, with Harcum racking up 13 points. Murray State outscored Evansville by 15 points in the second half, and Harcum scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press