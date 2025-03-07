Bailey Maupin scores 22 to help 14th-seeded Texas Tech women stun Utah 75-64 in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 22 points to help 14th-seeded Texas Tech stun No. 6 seed Utah 75-64 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament at T-Mobile Center.

The Lady Raiders (17-16) advance to play No. 3 seed Oklahoma State in Friday’s quarterfinals. Texas Tech advanced with a 57-53 victory over 11th-seeded Kansas in Wednesday’s first round.

Maupin made 4 of 11 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and all 11 of her free throws for Texas Tech. She added seven rebounds and six assists and had seven of the Lady Raiders’ 17 turnovers. Jasmine Shavers and Denae Fritz both scored 12 with Fritz grabbing six rebounds.

Gianna Kneepkens hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 with six assists to lead the Utes (22-8). Maye Toure scored 10.

Shavers buried a 3-pointer to give Texas Tech a 23-21 lead with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter and the Lady Raiders never trailed again.

Texas Tech shot 48.9% from the floor and made half of its 20 3-point attempts. The Lady Raiders made 19 of 22 free throws (86.4%). Utah shot 39.3% overall and made only 8 of 28 from distance and 12 of 17 at the foul line.

Jenna Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers to guide Utah to a 13-10 lead after one quarter.

Shavers and Maupin both scored six and combined to hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to help Texas Tech outscore the Utes by 11 in the second quarter for a 31-23 lead at halftime. The Utes missed 12 of 17 shots including all eight of their 3-point attempts in the period.

