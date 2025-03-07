Freshman Liv McGill helps Florida women stun No. 19 Alabama 63-61 in 2nd round of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Liv McGill scored 11 of her season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter and No. 11 seed Florida hung on to stun 19th-ranked and sixth-seeded Alabama 63-61 on Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Florida (16-16) beat a ranked team for the first time since 2022 and moves on to play No. 3 seed LSU in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Gators advanced with a 60-50 victory over 14th-seeded Auburn on Wednesday.

McGill scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and made two free throws with 49 seconds remaining to give Florida a 61-53 lead.

Sarah Ashlee Barker and Zaay Green hit 3-pointers and Barker’s layup capped an 8-1 run as Alabama pulled within a point with 16 seconds left. Laila Reynolds made the second of two free throws for the Gators and blocked a shot by Barker at the buzzer to preserve the victory. Diana Collins missed a 3-pointer for the Crimson Tide prior to the block.

McGill buried 10 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 foul shots for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle added 12 points and six rebounds. Reynolds totaled 10 points — on 4-for-18 shooting — and six rebounds.

Barker, who was named to the All-SEC first team for a second straight season, finished with 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Crimson Tide (23-8). Aaliyah Nye had 13 points and Green scored 11. Karly Weathers had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go with six points.

Alabama fell to 0-8 this season when trailing after three quarters.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball