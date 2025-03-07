Nelson scores 22 as Utah Valley defeats Abilene Christian 73-60

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Dominick Nelson had 22 points in Utah Valley’s 73-60 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Nelson shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Wolverines (22-7, 14-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Carter Welling shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight victory.

Leonardo Bettiol finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (15-15, 7-8). Abilene Christian also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Bradyn Hubbard. Quion Williams also had six points.

Both teams play Saturday. Utah Valley visits Tarleton State and Abilene Christian plays Grand Canyon at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press