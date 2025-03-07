Norfolk State takes down Howard 81-69 to clinch a share of the MEAC regular-season championship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 21 points as Norfolk State beat Howard 81-69 on Thursday night to clinch a share of the MEAC regular-season championship.

Moore added three steals for the Spartans (21-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Myers added 19 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Chris Fields Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Marcus Dockery led the way for the Bison (12-19, 7-7) with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. Blake Harper added 17 points and Cameron Shockley-Okeke finished with 12 points.

___

By The Associated Press