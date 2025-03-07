Mukeba scores 21, Oakland beats Milwaukee 72-64 in Horizon League Tournament

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 21 points in Oakland’s 72-64 win over Milwaukee on Thursday in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.

Mukeba also added seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (16-17). Tuburu Niavalurua added 20 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Jaylen Jones went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Panthers (21-11) were led in scoring by Themus Fulks, who finished with 20 points and six assists. Jamichael Stillwell added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee. AJ McKee also had 13 points.

Oakland took the lead with 14:35 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-31 at halftime, with Niavalurua racking up 10 points. Oakland went on an 8-0 run to make it a 49-37 lead with 15:23 left in the half. Mukeba scored 11 second-half points.

