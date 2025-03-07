Peter scores 33, Liberty downs Middle Tennessee 86-81

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Taelon Peter put up 33 points as Liberty beat Middle Tennessee 86-81 on Thursday night to spoil Essam Mostafa’s 30-point, 20-rebound performance.

Peter was 11 of 14 from the field for the Flames (24-6, 12-5 Conference USA). Zach Cleveland added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had five rebounds and six assists. Owen Aquino shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Blue Raiders (20-10, 11-6) were led in scoring by Mostafa, who was 12 of 18 from the field. Kamari Lands added 15 points and Camryn Weston had 11 points and six rebounds.

Peter put up 14 points in the first half for Liberty, which led 42-37 at halftime. Peter scored 19 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Liberty visits Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee plays Florida International at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press