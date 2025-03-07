Mostly Clear
Clark puts up 22 in Merrimack’s 75-53 victory over Marist

By AP News

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark had 22 points in Merrimack’s 75-53 victory over Marist on Thursday.

Clark had 10 assists for the Warriors (17-14, 14-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryan Etumnu scored 16 points, going 5 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Sean Trumper finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Red Foxes (20-8, 13-6) were led by Jason Schofield, who posted 17 points. Elijah Lewis added 16 points and six rebounds for Marist. Josh Pascarelli also put up six points.

Merrimack, which split its season series with Maris, concluded its regular season. Marist visits Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

