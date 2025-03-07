American defeats Lafayette in Patriot League Tournament 71-69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones had 17 points in American’s 71-69 victory over Lafayette on Thursday in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.

Colin Smalls gave American a 71-67 lead at the free-throw line with 10 seconds left.

Jones added five rebounds for the Eagles (20-12). Lincoln Ball added 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Matt Mayock went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Alex Chaikin led the way for the Leopards (13-20) with 29 points and six rebounds. Justin Vander Baan added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks for Lafayette. Andrew Phillips finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Jones scored seven points in the first half and American went into the break trailing 34-23. American went on a 14-0 second-half run to give them the lead at 56-51 with 9:11 remaining in the half. Jones scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press