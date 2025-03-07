Cloudy
45.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Galette’s 22 help Youngstown State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 72-67 in Horizon League Tournament

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette had 22 points in Youngstown State’s 72-67 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.

Galette also contributed 10 rebounds for the Penguins (20-12). Ty Harper scored 20 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Cris Carroll shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Quinton Morton-Robertson led the way for the Mastodons (19-13) with 21 points and three steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Jalen Jackson.

Galette put up nine points in the first half for Youngstown State, which went into the break tied 26-26. Harper’s 16-point second half helped Youngstown State close out the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 