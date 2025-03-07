Galette’s 22 help Youngstown State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 72-67 in Horizon League Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette had 22 points in Youngstown State’s 72-67 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.

Galette also contributed 10 rebounds for the Penguins (20-12). Ty Harper scored 20 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Cris Carroll shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Quinton Morton-Robertson led the way for the Mastodons (19-13) with 21 points and three steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Jalen Jackson.

Galette put up nine points in the first half for Youngstown State, which went into the break tied 26-26. Harper’s 16-point second half helped Youngstown State close out the five-point victory.

By The Associated Press