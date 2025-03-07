Sutton puts up 28 as Omaha downs Kansas City 70-61 in Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 28 points in Omaha’s 70-61 win over Kansas City on Thursday in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals.

Sutton added 11 rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (20-12). JJ White added 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds and seven assists. Isaac Ondekane shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jamar Brown led the way for the Roos (13-20) with 27 points. Jayson Petty added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Omaha took the lead with 19:43 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-26 at halftime, with Sutton racking up 16 points. Sutton led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press