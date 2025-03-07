Davis scores 21, Niagara defeats Saint Peter’s 78-68 in OT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Josiah Davis had 21 points and converted five of six free throw attempts in overtime as Niagara dominated the extra period to beat Saint Peter’s, 78-68 on Thursday.

Davis also had five rebounds and six assists for the Purple Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Olumide Adelodun added 20 points, including seven in overtime, while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Will Shortt shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The Purple Eagles stopped a five-game losing streak with the win.

Mouhamed Sow led the Peacocks (11-16, 6-13) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Eaton added 17 points for Saint Peter’s. Armoni Zeigler also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Niagara visits Rider and Saint Peter’s hosts Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press