Bucknell holds off Loyola Maryland 76-72 in OT in Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Bucknell fend off Loyola Maryland 76-72 in overtime on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

Josh Bascoe finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bison (18-14), who have won six in a row. Elvin Edmonds IV scored 12. He made two free throws with 1:54 left in the extra period to give the Bison the lead for good.

The Greyhounds (11-18, 1-1) were led by Jacob Theodosiou with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jordan Stiemke added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Milos Ilic pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bucknell entered halftime up 39-36. Williamson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Stiemke’s layup with 40 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 67.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press