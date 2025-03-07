Duckett leads San Diego over Pacific 81-77 in West Coast Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tony Duckett led San Diego with 21 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, as the Toreros defeated Pacific 81-77 on Thursday in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Duckett shot 7 of 14 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (6-26). Kody Clouet scored 20 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line. Steven Jamerson II shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Elias Ralph led the way for the Tigers (9-24) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Lamar Washington added 14 points, eight assists and five steals for Pacific. Petar Krivokapic also had 13 points.

Duckett scored 10 points in the first half and San Diego went into halftime trailing 39-33. Clouet scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press