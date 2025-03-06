Dibba, Sykes lead Southern Illinois over Indiana St. 86-85 in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ali Dibba led Southern Illinois with 30 points and Davion Sykes made a game-winning layup with 4.1 seconds remaining as the Salukis took down Indiana State 86-85 on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Southern Illinois (14-18) advances to play top-seeded Drake in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Dibba also contributed nine rebounds for the Salukis. Kennard Davis added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Drew Steffe had 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Aaron Gray finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (14-18). Camp Wagner added 11 points and four assists. Jaden Daughtry finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Davis scored 14 second-half points for Southern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press