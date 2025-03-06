Bass puts up 23 as Lindenwood downs Morehead State 73-65 in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Reggie Bass had 23 points and No. 6 seed Lindenwood beat No. 7 seed Morehead State 73-65 on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Lindenwood (16-16) will move on to face No. 3 seed Tennessee State in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Bass added four steals for the Lions. Anias Futrell scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Markeith Browning II added 14 points.

Kenny White Jr. led the way for the Eagles (15-17) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Brelsford added 10 points for Morehead State. Steven Clay had nine points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Eagles.

Browning scored eight points in the first half and Lindenwood went into the break trailing 30-21. Bass’ 16-point second half helped Lindenwood close out the eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press