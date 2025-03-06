Karaban leads UConn to 72-66 win over No. 20 Marquette

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 23.7 seconds left, and UConn defeated No. 20 Marquette 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Liam McNeeley had 11 points and Samson Johnson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East), who pulled into a tie with Marquette for third place in the conference standings.

UConn owns the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Solo Ball and Hassan Diarra each scored 10 points as the two-time defending NCAA champions beat Marquette for the fifth straight time.

David Joplin had 23 points and Kam Jones scored 21 for the Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6).

UConn ripped off 10 straight points with dunks by Jaylin Stewart, Tarris Reed Jr. and Johnson to take a 61-54 lead with 7:49 remaining.

The opening tip was delayed by 22 minutes as a result of facility issues, according to a statement from UConn.

Takeaways

Marquette: Unless they get some unexpected help this weekend, the Golden Eagles appear headed for a 4-5 matchup with Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament next week at Madison Square Garden.

UConn: Karaban, Johnson and Diarra showed their experience and winning pedigree down the stretch as coach Dan Hurley’s team gears up for another postseason run.

Key moment

With the Huskies clinging to a one-point lead, Karaban took a pass from Reed and drained a 3 that gave them a 70-66 cushion. Diarra added two late free throws and UConn improved to 5-2 against ranked teams this season.

Key stats

UConn outrebounded the Golden Eagles 44-29, including 19-8 on the offensive glass, and held them to 3-for-22 shooting (13.6%) from 3-point range.

Up next

UConn wraps up the regular season Saturday at home against last-place Seton Hall. Marquette hosts No. 6 St. John’s, which has already clinched the Big East title.

By JIM FULLER

Associated Press