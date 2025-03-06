Durugordon scores 21, Old Dominion downs Louisiana in Sun Belt Conference Tournament 67-49

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Sean Durugordon scored 17 of his 21 points after halftime and grabbed 10 rebounds in Old Dominion’s 67-49 victory against Louisiana on Wednesday in a second-round game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Tenth seed Old Dominion (13-19) faces seventh seed Texas State on Thursday. Louisiana entered the tournament as the 11th seed.

Caelum Swanton-Rodger scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Robert Davis Jr. had 10 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The victory snapped a six-game slide for the Monarchs.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-20, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Michael Thomas added 14 points and six rebounds for Louisiana. Kyran Ratliff had four points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press