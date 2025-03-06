Parker leads St. Francis over Wagner 58-55 in Northeast Conference Tournament

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Riley Parker led No. 3 seed St. Francis with 16 points and sealed the victory with a three free throws with two seconds left as the Red Flash took down sixth-seeded Wagner 58-55 on Wednesday in a Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

St. Francis will move on to play No. 2 seed Long Island in a semifinal on Saturday.

Parker also added five rebounds and four steals for the Red Flash (14-17). Daemar Kelly added 13 points and six rebounds. Juan Cranford Jr. finished with 11 points.

The Seahawks (14-16) were led by Zaire Williams, who recorded 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Wagner also got 14 points from Ja’Kair Sanchez. Javier Ezquerra Trelles also put up nine points, five assists and two steals.

Parker scored seven points in the first half for St. Francis, who led 28-25 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press