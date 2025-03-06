Jones scores 15 in St. Bonaventure’s 73-72 victory against UMass

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Lajae Jones’ 15 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat UMass 73-72 on Wednesday.

Jones also had six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Bonnies (20-10, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Melvin Council Jr. added 14 points while going 6 of 14 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Noel Brown shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Minutemen (12-18, 7-10) were led by Daniel Hankins-Sanford, who recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Rahsool Diggins added 18 points for UMass. Jaylen Curry had 16 points.

Both teams play Saturday in regular-season finales. Saint Bonaventure visits Davidson and UMasstakes on Loyola Chicago at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press