Xavier defeats Butler 91-78

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach Freemantle’s 24 points helped Xavier defeat Butler 91-78 on Wednesday.

Freemantle added eight rebounds for the Musketeers (20-10, 12-7 Big East Conference). Ryan Conwell shot 6 for 12 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Dailyn Swain had 16 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. It was the sixth straight victory for the Musketeers.

The Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Butler got 19 points from Finley Bizjack and 15 points from Pierre Brooks.

Xavier took the lead with 13:09 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-40 at halftime, with Conwell racking up 14 points. Freemantle scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Xavier went on to secure a victory, outscoring Butler by nine points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday to finish the regular season. Xavier hosts Providence and Butler travels to play Creighton.

