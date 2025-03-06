Davis scores 35 as LIU takes down Chicago State 68-57 in Northeast Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 35 points led Long Island University over Chicago State 68-57 on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Second-seeded LIU will play three-seed Saint Francis in Saturday’s semifinals.

-Davis also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Sharks (17-15). Jamal Fuller scored 13 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added seven rebounds. Shadrak Lasu had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field. The Sharks picked up their sixth straight win.

Jalen Forrest finished with 17 points for the seventh-seeded Cougars (4-28). Gabe Spinelli added 15 points and four assists for Chicago State. Quincy Allen had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks. The Cougars lost their seventh straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press