Rishwain’s 26 lead UNLV over San Diego State 74-67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julian Rishwain scored 26 points as UNLV beat San Diego State 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Rishwain shot 9 for 13, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Rebels (17-13, 11-8 Mountain West Conference). Jaden Henley scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jalen Hill had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The Aztecs (20-8, 13-6) were led by Nicholas Boyd, who recorded 19 points. San Diego State also got 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks from Miles Byrd. BJ Davis had 10 points.

Henley scored 13 points in the first half and UNLV went into halftime trailing 34-32. Rishwain put up 13 second-half points and UNLV secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied four times.

NEXT UP

UNLV’s next game is Friday against New Mexico on the road, and San Diego State hosts Nevada on Saturday.

