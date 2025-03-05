El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana secure 73-69 OT win over UL Monroe in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 28 points, seven in the overtime, as No. 11 seed Louisiana defeated Louisiana-Monroe 73-69 on Tuesday night at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Louisiana plays No. 10 seed Old Dominion in the second round on Wednesday.

El Moutaouakkil added six rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (12-20). Michael Thomas scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Christian Wright went 3 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Warhawks (7-25) were led in scoring by Jalen Bolden, who finished with 21 points. Tyreese Watson added 15 points and two steals for No. 14 seed ULM. AD Diedhiou finished with 15 points.

Louisiana entered halftime up 26-24. El Moutaouakkil paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Thomas scored 16 second-half points as Louisiana and ULM ended regulation tied 63-63. El Moutaouakkil scored their seven overtime points while going 2 of 2 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

