Carmichael’s 14 lead Boise State over Air Force 80-57

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Pearson Carmichael had 14 points in Boise State’s 80-57 win over Air Force on Tuesday night.

Carmichael also added seven rebounds for the Broncos (22-8, 14-5 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Falcons (4-26, 1-18) were led in scoring by Ethan Taylor, who finished with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Will Cooper added seven points for Air Force. Chase Beasley had six points and eight rebounds.

Boise State took the lead about 7 1/2 minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-21 at halftime, with Meadow racking up 11 points. Boise State extended its lead to 60-30 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Tyson Degenhart scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Boise State wraps up the regular season Friday against Colorado State at home, and Air Force visits Utah State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press