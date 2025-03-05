Stanford and Temple defeat Tulsa 81-77

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Zion Stanford led Temple with 20 points and Aiden Tobiason secured the victory with a layup with 55 seconds remaining as the Owls took down Tulsa 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Stanford also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Owls (16-14, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Steve Settle scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Elijah Gray shot 3 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Keaston Willis finished with 22 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-19, 5-12). Tulsa also got 14 points and seven assists from Dwon Odom. Ian Smikle had 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Temple went into halftime ahead of Tulsa 40-32. Stanford scored 11 points in the half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next wrap up the regular season on Sunday. Temple hosts North Texas and Tulsa goes on the road to play Wichita State.

