Henry has 23 as Eastern Michigan beats Ohio 83-79

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Henry had 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 83-79 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the 2025 Mid-American Conference Tournament.

EMU is tied with Toledo for fifth — a game behind the Ohio and Kent State — in the conference standings with one game remaining in the regular season.

Henry shot 8 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (16-14, 9-8). Jalen Terry scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Da’Sean Nelson shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Jackson Paveletzke led the Bobcats (16-14, 10-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five assists. Shereef Mitchell added 17 points and three steals for Ohio. AJ Clayton finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Nelson put up eight points in the first half for Eastern Michigan, who went into halftime tied 38-38 with Ohio. Henry’s 15-point second half helped Eastern Michigan close out the four-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Eastern Michigan visits Kent State and Ohio travels to play Toledo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press