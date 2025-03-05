Pritchard, Heady lead Central Michigan over Ball State, 69-67

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard led Central Michigan with 18 points and Jakobi Heady hit the game-winning jump shot with eight seconds left as the Chippewas took down Ball State 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Central Michigan and the Cardinals are tied for ninth — a game behind Western Michigan and Bowling Green — in the Mid-American Conference standings with a game to play. The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament, which begins March 13 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Pritchard also contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Chippewas (14-16, 7-10). Heady added 18 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Ugnius Jarusevicius shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cardinals (14-16, 7-10) were led in scoring by Jermahri Hill, who finished with 21 points. Ball State also got 11 points from Mickey Pearson Jr.. Payton Sparks also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Pritchard scored seven points in the first half and Central Michigan went into the break trailing 39-22. Heady led Central Michigan with 16 points in the second half, including the winning shot.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Central Michigan hosts Northern Illinois and Ball State goes on the road to play Miami (OH).

By The Associated Press