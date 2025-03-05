VCU beats Duquesne 71-62, clinches share of Atlantic 10 regular season conference title

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Shulga had 22 points in VCU’s 71-62 victory against Duquesne on Tuesday for its ninth straight win game and clinched at least a share of the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title.

Shulga had three steals for the Rams (25-5, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Zeb Jackson scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Joe Bamisile finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points. Jack Clark had 14 rebounds.

Maximus Edwards led the way for the Dukes (13-17, 8-9) with 20 points. Eli Wilborn added 14 points and six rebounds for Duquesne. Tre Dinkins had 10 points and five assists.

VCU took the lead with 8:11 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Shulga racking up 15 points. VCU used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 59-47 with 5:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Up next for VCU is a Friday matchup with Dayton at home, and Duquesne visits Saint Louis on Saturday.

