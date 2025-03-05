Cheeks has 17 in Dayton’s 75-67 win against Saint Louis

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 17 points as Dayton rallied to beat Saint Louis 75-67 on Tuesday.

Cheeks added nine rebounds for the Flyers (21-9, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nate Santos scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added six rebounds. Zed Key had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Billikens (17-13, 10-7) were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 28 points. Saint Louis also got 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Gibson Jimerson. Robbie Avila also had 10 points.

Saint Louis led 41-28 at halftime.

Dayton next plays Friday against VCU on the road, and Saint Louis will host Duquesne on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press