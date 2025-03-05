Mostly Clear
Scott scores 16 off the bench, Akron downs Toledo 96-87

By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Mid-American Conference champion Akron past Toledo 96-87 on Tuesday.

Scott also had five assists for the Zips (24-6, 16-1). Tavari Johnson shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Nate Johnson shot 2 of 10 from the field and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sam Lewis led the way for the Rockets (16-14, 9-8) with 23 points. Javan Simmons added 22 points and six rebounds for Toledo. Sonny Wilson had 16 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Friday in regular-season finales. Akron hosts Buffalo and Toledo plays Ohio at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

