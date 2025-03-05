Scott scores 16 off the bench, Akron downs Toledo 96-87

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Mid-American Conference champion Akron past Toledo 96-87 on Tuesday.

Scott also had five assists for the Zips (24-6, 16-1). Tavari Johnson shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Nate Johnson shot 2 of 10 from the field and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sam Lewis led the way for the Rockets (16-14, 9-8) with 23 points. Javan Simmons added 22 points and six rebounds for Toledo. Sonny Wilson had 16 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Friday in regular-season finales. Akron hosts Buffalo and Toledo plays Ohio at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press