Bryant beats New Hampshire 90-56 to become America East regular-season champions

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 17 points, Keyshawn Mitchell had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Bryant defeated New Hampshire 90-56 on Tuesday night to become America East regular-season champions.

Bryant (20-11, 14-2) had already clinched a share of the regular-season title. The Bulldogs will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Pinzon also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mitchell went 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line while he also had five blocks. Barry Evans finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (8-23, 6-10) were led by Khalil Badru, who posted 12 points and three steals. Anthony McComb III added 11 points and Sami Pissis had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press