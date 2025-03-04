Northern Colorado tops Weber State 68-63 for share of Big Sky regular-season title

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jaron Rillie had 24 points to lead Northern Colorado to a 68-63 victory over Weber State on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale, earning the Bears a share of the regular-season title.

Northern Colorado (23-8, 15-3) shares the title with Montana but earns the top seed into the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho. The Bears get a bye into Sunday’s second round and will play the winner of Saturday’s matchup between No. 10 seed Sacramento State and No. 9 seed Weber State (11-21, 5-13).

Rillie added eight rebounds for the Bears. Isaiah Hawthorne totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Marcell McCreary scored 14.

The Wildcats were led by Blaise Threatt with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Trevor Henning added 15 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press