Carson Towt leads Northern Arizona past Idaho State 82-79 in Big Sky regular-season finale

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Carson Towt totaled 24 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Arizona defeat Idaho State 82-79 on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale.

The Lumberjacks (17-14, 8-10) placed seventh and will play No. 8 Eastern Washington in the first round of the conference tournament on Saturday in Boise, Idaho. Idaho State finishes fourth and has a bye until it plays No. 5 seed Montana State in the quarterfinals on March 10.

Trenton McLaughlin finished with 21 points and five assists for Northern Arizona. Jayden Jackson added 17 points.

The Bengals (15-14, 10-8) were led by Dylan Darling’s career-high 34 points and six assists. Jake O’Neil had 14 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Griffin scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press