Atin Wright scores 21 as North Texas ups win streak to six with 68-66 victory over Wichita State

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright had 21 points to help North Texas hold on for a 68-66 victory over Wichita State on Monday night, upping its win streak to six.

Wright shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (22-6, 13-3 American Athletic Conference). Brenen Lorient had 15 points and Latrell Jossell scored 13.

The Shockers (17-12, 7-9) were led by Xavier Bell with 19 points. Harlond Beverly added 16 points and Bijan Cortes scored nine.

North Texas went into halftime leading Wichita State 31-28. Jossell put up 10 points in the half. North Texas pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 52-47 with 9:33 remaining. Wright scored 14 second-half points.

North Texas is a game behind 16th-ranked Memphis for the conference lead and closes out the regular season at home against Charlotte on Thursday before traveling to play Temple on Sunday.

Wichita State, tied with Temple for seventh, plays at Rice on Thursday and will host Tulsa on Sunday.

