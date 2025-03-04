Cloudy
McMahon scores 23 points and Montana State wins 75-60 over Idaho

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Patrick McMahon’s 23 points helped Montana State defeat Idaho 75-60 on Monday night.

McMahon also contributed five rebounds for the Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky Conference). Sam Lecholat added 10 points while going 3 of 5 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Jabe Mullins went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Titus Yearout led the way for the Vandals (13-18, 8-10) with 15 points. Isaiah Brickner added 12 points and two steals for Idaho. Kolton Mitchell finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Montana State finished fifth and Idaho tied for sixth. The conference tournament begins Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

