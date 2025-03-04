Keishon Porter scores 24 as North Carolina Central upends Norfolk State 91-87 in OT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter scored 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Norfolk State 91-87 in overtime on Monday night.

Po’Boigh King’s layup with 3:22 left in OT gave North Carolina Central an 80-78 lead and the Eagles stayed in front from there.

The loss drops Norfolk State into a first-place tie with South Carolina State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. The Spartans and Bulldogs split two games this season with both teams winning by two points at home.

Porter added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (13-17, 6-7). King scored 18 on 7-for-13 shooting with two 3-pointers. Dionte Johnson had 13 points.

The Spartans (20-10, 10-3) were led by Brian Moore Jr. with 24 points and six assists. Christian Ings and Kuluel Mading added 13 points apiece.

Both teams end the regular season on Thursday. North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State and Norfolk State travels to play Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press