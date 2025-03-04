Tyler Bilodeau scores 19 points, UCLA holds off dramatic rally by Northwestern for 73-69 victory

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau scored 19 points to lead UCLA to a 73-69 victory over Northwestern on Monday night after the Bruins nearly blew a 14-point lead in the final three minutes.

Back-to-back dunks by Bilodeau gave UCLA a 68-54 lead with 3:07 remaining. UCLA had three turnovers and a failed one-and-one in the next five possessions. The Wildcats chipped away at their deficit and got within 68-65 on Ty Berry’s 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. After another turnover by the Bruins, Berry’s driving layup made it 68-67.

Skyy Clark made one free throw for the Bruins with 21 seconds left, then William Kyle III’s steal helped the Bruins ice the win as Northwestern was forced to foul and the Bruins finished it off with four made free throws.

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points, Aday Mara had 11 off the bench and Clark 10 for UCLA (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten). Mara added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Berry had 22 points, Martinelli 20 and K.J. Windham 10 for Northwestern (16-14, 7-12).

There were nine lead changes in the first half and UCLA led 29-26 with four minutes left. The Wildcats got five points from Ty Berry from there on the way to a 35-34 halftime lead.

The Bruins have won 10 of their last 13 games and improved to 8-3 in games decided by five points or fewer.

Northwestern saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

UCLA wraps up the regular season at home against USC on Saturday.

Northwestern finishes at No. 13 Maryland on Saturday.

